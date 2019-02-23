AIADMK MP S Rajendran killed in car accident near Tindivanam in Tamil Nadu; three others critically injured

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Member of Parliament from Villupuram, S Rajendran passed away Saturday in a road accident, media reports said. Rajendran's car hit a road divider near Tindivanam, in Villupuram district, at around 5 am on Saturday.

The News Minute reported that Rajendran (62) was on his way back from a dinner party hosted by Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss at Thailapuram. According to the report, the impact of the collision was such that the car turned turtle, leaving Rajendran, his driver and two others critically injured.

All four were rushed to the hospital, where Rajendran succumbed to his injuries. Others are currently undergoing treatment. More details on the story are awaited.

Rajendran, a graduate from the University of Madras with a Bachelors degree in Tamil Literature, was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha in 2014 from Villupuram.

After being elected into the House, he served as a member of the Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilizers and the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Civil Aviation. He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.

