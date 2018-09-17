AIADMK MLAs including E Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam donate a month's salary for flood relief work in Kerala

Chennai: Legislators of the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu Monday contributed their one month salary totalling more than Rs 1.13 crore towards relief works in flood-ravaged Kerala.

Those who contributed their month's salary included Speaker P Dhanapal, Chief Minister E Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam, besides the lone nominated member, among others, an official release said.

Dhanapal presented Demand Drafts (DDs) for a total sum of Rs 1,13,20,000 to the chief minister to be sent to the Kerala government for helping the flood-ravaged state, it said. AIADMK has a total of 117 members, including the speaker, in the 234-member Assembly.

The House also has one nominated member from the Anglo-Indian community.