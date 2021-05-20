AHSEC releases Class 12 e-books at ahsec.nic.in; decision on board exams on 25 May
The online classes in schools and colleges have already begun from 15 May
In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced the release of e-books for Class 12 or higher secondary students. Since it is not possible to distribute the free textbooks to students in person right now, the council has made the e-books available on its website. Those who wish to access them can do it by visiting the official website. The announcement was made by the Assam government on Twitter.
In an earlier order, the council had promoted Class 11 students to Class 12 as offline exams could not be conducted. While all schools and colleges in the state are currently closed.
Candidates can follow these steps to download the e-books:
- Go to ahsec.nic.in
- Check the sidebar menu and click on ‘eBooks’
- Click on the e-book you want to download
- A new pdf will open
- Download it and save a copy
Download all the e-books directly from here
The Assam Education Board will take a decision on Class 10 and Class 12 exams on 25 May. On 4 May, the board exams were postponed until further notice. As per the state Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, the board is thinking of giving students an option to appear in just three subjects’ exams. Normally, students appear for six or more papers.
The new timetable will be released at least 15 days prior to the dates of the exam. The board plans to complete the entire examination cycle in just 10-12 days.
