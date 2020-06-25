AHSEC HS Results 2020 DECLARED LIVE Updates: Assam Board releases Class 12 scores on ahsec.nic.in

Assam AHSEC HS Results 2020 LATEST Updates: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced Assam Class 12 Board Results 2020. The result is available on the official website resultsassam.nic.in..

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the Assam Board HS Final Year Examination Results 2020 today (Thursday, 25 June) at 9 am on the official website resultsassam.nic.in.

According to News18, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had confirmed that the result will be published at 9 am on Thursday (25 June).

A report in Times Now, said that the date and time of the AHSEC Class 12 result has been confirmed by board chairman Dr Dayananda Borgohain as well.

As many as 2.34 lakh candidates are waiting for their scores on Thursday. Out of which, around 1.75 lakh took exams in the Arts stream, 40,500 in Science, and 18,000 in Commerce.

The rush to check results may slow down the official website, in that case students can also avail their result via alternative modes such as SMS service or via downloading the official Android app. Students can also check their score on alternative websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

How to check result via SMS

To get your result on your phone, type the message — ASSAM12ROLLNUMBER — and send it to 56263 to receive your Class 12 scores.

Check result on Android app

Students can also check their scores through a result app suggested by the AHSEC named Upolobdha. Candidates can download the app from Google Play Store. Once downloaded, enter your mobile number to register. Registered candidates can then tap on the Assam Board HS Result 2020 link and enter their roll number to view the result.

Steps to check AHSEC Class 12 board result on official website:

Step 1: Go to the official website resultsassam.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the Class 12 result.

Step 3: Click on the link, which reads, "HS Final Year Examination Results 2020". It will open on a new webpage with a link that reads HS Final Year Exam Results 2020. Click on it to access the result webpage.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other required credentials required for logging in.

Step 5: A page will open with your name, roll number, and subject code, name and marks obtained.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of your result for future reference.

Earlier, Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced that the admission process for higher education institutes under AHSEC will take place online this year.

The AHSEC had conducted the examination for Class 12 2020 from 12 February to 14 March earlier this year for Science, Arts and Commerce streams.

About AHSEC

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) established on 1 June, 1984, regulates, supervises and develops the system of Higher Secondary Education in the state of Assam. The Board is also responsible for conducting the annual Higher Secondary Examination for all the three streams i.e. Arts, Commerce, and Science.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.