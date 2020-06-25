Assam Board Class 12 Result 2020 Date: Alternative ways to check AHSEC HS Final Year Result if official website resultsassam.nic.in is down

Assam Board Class 12 Result 2020 Date | The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is expected to announce the Class 12 result today (Thursday, 25 June) at 9 am. The Assam Board will announce the Class 12 result on the official website resultsassam.nic.in.

More than 2.3 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 board exams this year in Assam. Out of which, around 1.75 lakh took exams in the Arts stream, 40,500 in Science, and 18,000 in Commerce.

The AHSEC had conducted the examination for Class 12 from 12 February to 14 March earlier this year for Science, Arts and Commerce streams.

Considering as many students will be checking their scores on the official website, chances are that the portal might run slow or become unresponsive. In such cases, students are advised to avail third party-websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com as well as via SMS and downloading the Android app suggested by the board.

How to check results on examresults.net

Step 1: Visit the website: examresults.net

Step 2: Select the state board, in this case Assam

Step 3: Look for the link that says ‘HS results 2020’ and click on it

Step 4: Fill in your roll no. and other credentials and ‘Submit’

Step 5: Check your result, download and take a print out of it for future use.

How to check results on indiaresults.com

Step 1: Visit the indiaresults.com website

Step 2: Select the state board, in this case, Assam

Step 3: Look for the link that says ‘HS Results 2019’ and click on it

Step 4: Fill in your roll no. and other credentials as per your admit card and click on ‘Go’ to log-in

Step 5: Check your result, download and take a print out of it for future use.

Result via SMS

In case the websites are slow, students can also avail their result via SMS service. To receive your Class 12 scores on SMS, students should send the message ASSAM12<space>ROLLNUMBER to 56263.

Result via Android app

Apart from that, students can also check their scores through a result app suggested by AHSEC named Upolobdha. Candidates can download the Upolobdha app from Google Play Store and enter their mobile number to register.

Registered candidates can then tap on the Assam Board HS Result 2020 link and enter their roll number to view the result.

How to check AHSEC Class 12 board result on official website:

Step 1: Go to the official website resultsassam.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the Class 12 result.

Step 3: Click on the link, which reads, "HS Final Year Examination Results 2020". It will open on a new webpage with a link that reads HS Final Year Exam Results 2020. Click on it to access the result webpage.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other required credentials required for logging in.

Step 5: A page will open with your name, roll number, and subject code, name and marks obtained.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of your result for future reference.

About AHSEC

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) established on 1 June, 1984, regulates, supervises and develops the system of Higher Secondary Education in the state of Assam. The Board is also responsible for conducting the annual Higher Secondary Examination for all the three streams, ie, Arts, Commerce, and Science.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.