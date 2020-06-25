AHSEC Class 12 Result 2020 declared: Abhinash Kalita tops Science stream with 97.2%; Krishna Maheshwari tops Commerce with 94.2%

AHSEC Class 12 Result 2020 Declared | Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, or AHSEC, has declared Class 12 or Higher Secondary results on Thursday (25 June) at 9 am.

Pubali Deka of Patharighat Higher Secondary School in Darrang and Shraddha Borgohain of Ramanujan Junior College, Nagaon were the joint 1st rank holders in the Arts stream securing 481 marks of a total 500 (96.2%).

Krishna Maheshwari of Salt Brook Academy, Dibrugarh was the topper in the Commerce stream securing 471 marks of a total 500 (94.2%). Harpreet Kaur (468) of Sonari Junior College, Charaideo came second followed by Binita Saha (466) of Ramanuj Gupta Junior College, Cachar.

Abinash Kalita of Anundoram Barooah Academy, Barpeta secured the first position in the Science stream scoring 486 marks out of 500 (97.2%). Nayeema Firdous Borbhuyan (482) of Concept Junior College, Nagaon came second and Preetpal Bezbaruah (481) of Sai Vikash Junior College, Guwahati came third.

Candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the websites ahsec.nic.in, or alternative websites: examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Here’s how to check AHSEC Class 12 board result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website: http://www.ahsec.nic.in/

Step 2: Click on the link for the Class 12 result.

Step 3: Click on the Assam Board Result 2020

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other required credentials required for logging in

Step 5: A page will open with your name, roll number, and subject code, name and marks obtained

Step 6: Download and take a printout of your result for future reference.

In 2020, more than 2.3 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 board exams in Assam. Out of which, around 1.75 lakh took exams in the Arts stream, 40,500 in Science, and 18,000 in Commerce.

Last year, Ashim Sarkar had obtained first position in Commerce stream with 474 marks. Syan Mazumdar and Bitupan Arandhara jointly topped from Science stream with 478 marks. Khushboo Firdous had secured the first position in Arts stream with 478 marks.

In case the websites are slow, students can also avail the SMS service:

Type - ASSAM12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263 to receive your Class 12 scores.

Apart from that, students can also check their scores through a result app suggested by AHSEC named Upolobdha. Candidates can download Upolobdha from Google Play Store and enter their mobile number to register. Registered candidates can then tap on the Assam Board HS Result 2020 link and enter their roll number to view the result.

About AHSEC

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) established on 1 June, 1984, regulates, supervises and develops the system of Higher Secondary Education in the state of Assam. The Board is also responsible for conducting the annual Higher Secondary Examination for all the three streams i.e. Arts, Commerce, and Science.