AHSEC Class 12 Result 2020 declared: 78.28% students clear Class 12 Arts exams; Commerce stream reports pass percentage of 88.18%, Science at 88.06%

AHSEC Class 12 Result 2020 | The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has declared the results of Class 12 examinations today (25 June, Thursday) at 9 am.

This year, a total of 78.28% of students cleared the Arts stream exam successfully. The overall pass percentage in the Commerce stream was 88.18% in comparison to last year’s 87.59%. The Science stream recorded an overall pass percentage of 88.06% in comparison to last year’s 86.59%.

Pubali Deka of Patharighat Higher Secondary School in Darrang and Shraddha Borgohain of Ramanujan Junior College, Nagaon were the joint 1st rank holders in the Arts stream. Krishna Maheshwari of Salt Brook Academy, Dibrugarh was the topper in the Commerce stream securing 471 marks of a total 500. Abinash Kalita of Anundoram Barooah Academy, Barpeta secured the first position in the Science stream scoring 486 marks out of 500.

In the vocational stream, the pass percentage was 91.55. Only 840 students appeared for the vocational stream, of which 222 secured first division.

The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the websites ahsec.nic.in, or alternative websites: examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

More than 2.3 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 board exams this year in Assam. Out of which, around 1.75 lakh took exams in the Arts stream, 40,500 in Science, and 18,000 in Commerce.

This year, Chirang was the best performing district with as all 37 students from the region who appeared for commerce exam have passed it giving it a 100% pass percentage. In the arts stream, the Darrang is the best performing district with a pass percentage of 89.07. Sivasagar tops in science stream with a pass percentage of 95.97%

This year, girls have again outperformed boys. The pass percentage of girls in all there stream - arts, science and commerce is higher than boys. Among arts students, the pass percentage of girls was 93.85% while for boys it was 89.55%.In the commerce stream, girls had a pass percentage of 94.33% in comparison to boys 91.09%.In the Science stream, girls had a pass percentage of 94.33% in comparison to boys 91.09%

In 2019, out of 1,78,998 candidates who appeared for the Arts examination, 75.14 percent have passed it. The pass percentage for Commerce stream stood at 87.59 percent. The pass percentage for 36,469 students who appeared for the Science examination is 86.59 percent.

Here’s how to check AHSEC Class 12 board result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website: http://www.ahsec.nic.in/

Step 2: Click on the link for the Class 12 result.

Step 3: Click on the Assam Board Result 2020

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other required credentials required for logging in

Step 5: A page will open with your name, roll number, and subject code, name and marks obtained

Step 6: Download and take a printout of your result for future reference.

In case the websites are slow, students can also avail the SMS service:

Type - ASSAM12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263 to receive your Class 12 scores.

Apart from that, students can also check their scores through a result app suggested by AHSEC named Upolobdha. Candidates can download Upolobdha from Google Play Store and enter their mobile number to register. Registered candidates can then tap on the Assam Board HS Result 2020 link and enter their roll number to view the result.