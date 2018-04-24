Ahmedabad serial blasts: Delhi Police files chargesheet against Indian Mujahideen founder Abdul Subhan Qureshi

Delhi Police's special cell has filed a chargesheet against banned outfit Indian Mujahideen's founder and accused in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts Abdul Subhan Qureshi, a CNN-News18 report said on Tuesday.

In March, the Crime Branch of the police brought Qureshi to Ahmedabad from Delhi, over a month after the Delhi Police's special cell arrested him. He was produced in the special court set up for conducting the trial of the blasts case, which remanded him in police custody till 23 March.

Serial blasts killed 56 people and injured 240 others in Ahmedabad on 26 July, 2008.

"Qureshi is one of the key conspirators of the 2008 blasts. He had been in touch with the absconding accused, such as founder leader of Indian Mujahideen Riyaz Bhatkal, and had worked with some of the arrested accused," the police said.

Until March, the police had arrested 81 persons in the blasts case, while thirteen were still absconding. "Qureshi stayed in Vatva locality in Ahmedabad where he trained and mentored other accused... and was in touch with Indian Mujahideen mastermind Bhatkal," the police said.

Qureshi, who holds a diploma in electronic engineering, is technology-savvy, and played an important role in making the explosive devices used in the blasts by getting information from the internet, Bhatt said. He could be involved in other blasts in the country too, the police added.

Qureshi was arrested from Ghazipur in east Delhi in January 2018. Delhi police alleged that Qureshi was indoctrinating unemployed youth to fill the void left by the fall of top Indian Mujahideen operatives, and planned to revive IM's terror network in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

He was wanted by the National Investigation Agency in the December 2007 Wagamon SIMI arms training camp case, and by Maharashtra Police in July 2011 Mumbai blasts case.

