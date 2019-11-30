You are here:
Ahmedabad RTO slaps owner of Porsche with Rs 9.8L fine for not having valid documents, number plates; vehicle impounded

India FP Staff Nov 30, 2019 20:54:10 IST

  • The owner of a Porsche 911 sports car, worth around Rs 2 crore, was slapped with a fine of Rs 9.8 lakh

  • The Ahmedabad Regional Transport Office (RTO) levied the fine for not having valid documents and legal number plates

  • The traffic police have impounded the vehicle. The fine was not collected by the traffic police

The owner of a Porsche 911 sports car, worth around Rs 2 crore, was slapped with a fine of Rs 9.8 lakh by the Ahmedabad Regional Transport Office (RTO) for not having valid documents and legal number plates, police said on Friday. The traffic police have impounded the vehicle, they said.


The silver colour car was stopped by the traffic police at Helmet crossroad on Wednesday as it did not  have number plates, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tejas Patel, said."On being questioned, the driver failed to produce valid documents of the vehicle. Therefore, we detained the car and issued an RTO memo under the Motor Vehicles Act. This means that he has to deposit the penalty with the RTO and come to us with a receipt to get back the vehicle," said Patel.

The officer clarified that the fine was not collected by the traffic police. "We have come to know that the transport officials calculated all the pending dues, taxes and penalty on the car and slapped a fine of Rs 9.8 lakh. We will release the vehicle only after its owner pays the fine and shows us the receipt," he added.

With inputs from PTI

