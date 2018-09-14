Ahmedabad court defers framing of charges against Hardik Patel in sedition case; final hearing on 9 October

Ahmedabad: A court here on Friday deferred the process of framing of charges against Patidar leader Hardik Patel in a sedition case till October.

Patel's lawyers requested the court to defer the hearing as his application seeking discharge from the case is before the Gujarat High Court.

The Patidar quota agitation leader was present in the City Sessions Court on Friday as per the court's June's directive.

His lawyers sought adjournment, saying the high court would be conducting final hearing on his plea on 9 October.

Sessions judge DP Mahida accepted the request and deferred the framing of charges - a process after which trial starts - to 12 October.

Patel, out on bail in the case, moved the high court in April 2018 after the lower court rejected his discharge application.

The Crime Branch of Ahmedabad Police registered a case of sedition against Patel and his associates for allegedly instigating violence "with the intention of dislodging the government" during the Patidar quota agitation in August 2015.

At least 13 persons had died across Gujarat during the agitation led by Patel for reservation for the community in jobs and education.

Dismissing his discharge plea, the sessions court had accepted the prosecution's argument that there was evidence against him in the form of speeches, conversations and forensic records.