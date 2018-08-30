Ahmedabad court asks Hardik Patel to be present on 14 September in connection with sedition case

Ahmedabad: A court here asked on Thursday the Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel who has launched an indefinite fast from his house, to appear before it on 14 September in connection with a sedition case.

The sessions court will start framing of charges in the case against Patel and two of his former aides from 14 September. Framing of charges is a process after which the trial starts.

Hardik Patel's lawyers informed the court that he could not remain present on Thursday as he was on hunger strike at his house near Ahmedabad over the quota demand.

As co-accused Chirag Patel and Dinesh Bambhania were present, public prosecutor Sudhir Brahmbhatt requested the court to start with framing of charges in Hardik's absence. However, as the lawyers of both the accused were also not present, sessions judge DP Mahida adjourned the hearing to 14 September.

The Ahmedabad Police's crime branch had registered a case of sedition against Hardik Patel and others for allegedly instigating violence "with the intention of dislodging the government" during the 2015 quota agitation.

At least 13 persons died across Gujarat during the Patidar community's agitation for reservation in jobs and education in August 2015. The agitation was led by Hardik Patel. He was granted bail in the case by the High Court in June 2016.