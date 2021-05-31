Ahilyabai took charge as the ruler in 1767 and was a lauded administrator, during whose reign the city witnessed a historic rise

The 296th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, one of the celebrated female rulers in Indian history, is observed on 31 May. Popularly known as ‘Maharani Ahilya Bai Holkar,’ she ruled for nearly three decades and touched new heights of success.

Holkar was given the title of 'The Philosopher Queen' by British historian John Keyas. In her praise, Keyas stated that “Ahilyabai Holkar, the philosopher queen of Malwa, had been an acute observer of the wider political scene”.

Who is Ahilyabai Holkar?

Ahilyabai was born on 31 May, 1725 in the village of Chaundi in Maharashtra. Her father Mankoji Sindhia (Shinde) was the Patil of the village. He ensured that his daughter should read and write, especially at a time when women were not allowed to go to school.

When she was eight years old, Ahilyabai was appreciated by Malhar Rao Holkar (Army Chief of Maratha Peshwa Balaji Baji Rao) for service of feeding the poor and hungry at a temple. Impressed by her gesture, Rao Holkar married his son Khanderao to Ahilyabai in 1733.

Years later in 1745, Ahilyabai was blessed with a baby boy Male Rao, who passed away at the age of 19. Later in 1748, she took a big step by breaking societal norms when married to Yashwantrao, who was poor but a brave man.

At the young age of 29, her husband was killed in the battle of Kumbher, leaving Ahilyabai as a widow in 1754. When she tried to commit sati, she was stopped by her father-in-law (Malhar Holkar) who later became her pillar of support and strength.

After the death of Malhar Holkar and Male Rao, Ahilyabai took charge as the ruler in 1767. She was a lauded administrator and during that time the city witnessed a historic rise under her rule. To help the poor section, she built structures like water tanks, roads, ghats and rest houses.

Ahilyabai, renowned to fight on the back of an elephant, kept her territory safe for many years from Bhils and Gonds (who staged many attacks on her land).

Following her rule for nearly 30 years, Ahilyabai passed away on 13 August, 1795 at the age of 70.