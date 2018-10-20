Ahead of Telangana polls, unaccounted cash worth Rs 10 crore seized at toll plaza; 2 held

Hyderabad: Unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 10 crore was seized and two persons arrested in this connection in Telangana's Adilabad district, police said Saturday. The incident occurred Friday evening at Pipparawada toll plaza bordering Maharashtra, Adilabad DSP Narasimha Reddy said.

The car in which the cash was being transported was intercepted at the toll plaza as part of the drive to check the use of money and violation of Model Code of Conduct in the run-up to the 7 December assembly elections.

"The vehicle was stopped at the check post. The officials on duty identified five sacks of cash with Rs 2000 and Rs 500 currency notes.

As the duo in the vehicle did not give us convincing replies we seized the cash, which will be produced in the court today," Reddy told PTI.

The official said the accused claim that they were businessmen travelling from Nagpur to some place in Karnataka. He said they are investigating the case and have informed the Income Tax officials also.