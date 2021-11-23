Ahead of Punjab polls, Arvind Kejriwal announces eight-point poll plan to transform education sector
The AAP supremo said that the party will implement a transfer policy for teachers where they will be appointed to schools as per their choice
Amritsar: Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, AAP National Convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced an eight-point poll plan to transform the education sector in the state, including regularizing the services of contract teachers.
Addressing the media, Kejriwal said, "Today, I am here to discuss issues pertaining to teachers. I met a few teachers yesterday. They told me that they are earning Rs 10,000 per month. This is way below the minimum wage in Delhi. I promise the services of the teachers would be regularized immediately after the AAP forms government in the state."
He further said, "The AAP will implement a transfer policy for teachers. They will be appointed to schools of their choice. No teachers can work with an upset and disturbed mind."
The Delhi CM also said, "Teachers are made to do anything but teaching. This is the condition of the entire nation. I want to promise that the teachers will be made to teach students. They won't be allowed to carry out Census, data entry work at government offices, etc."
Kejriwal further said, "If the AAP forms the government in the state, then it will fill up the vacancies on an immediate basis after the test," adding that the teachers will be sent to foreign countries, IIMs and IITs to improve their skills.
He also added that the teachers would be given timely promotions. "Several teachers are working at the same position for many years and earn a minimal salary. This will be changed."
Lastly, he said that all teachers will be provided cashless medical treatment facilities.
He said, "Teachers are responsible for the reforms in the Delhi government schools. I invite all teachers to come together and let us change the education system in the State."
Punjab will go to polls early next year.
also read
WFH policy, ban on industries among measures suggested by Delhi govt to tackle pollution, says Gopal Rai
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday had announced various emergency measures to deal with the pollution crisis faced by the city
Delhi air pollution: Schools to be shut for a week, govt employees to work from home, says Kejriwal
Delhi CM on Saturday announced various emergency measures, including closure of schools and colleges for a week, ban on construction activities and work from home for government employees, to deal with the pollution crisis faced by the city
Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal calls emergency meeting to tackle air pollution in the city
The meeting will be attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Delhi chief secretary and other officials