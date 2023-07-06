Ahead of PM Modi's France visit, Macron's diplomatic advisor meets NSA Ajit Doval in New Delhi

French President Emmanuel Macron’s diplomatic advisor Emmanuel Bonne will arrive in India for a day trip on Thursday to finalise the bilateral agenda and potential outcomes for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Paris next week.

Bonne is expected to meet National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, a report by Hindustan Times said.

Macron’s diplomatic advisor is also expected to call on PM Modi before departing for France the same night.

The meetings between Doval and Bonne, counterparts in the India-France strategic dialogue, are expected to set the stage for the bilateral meeting between Modi and Macron on July 13 and Bastille Day show on July 14.

Agenda of Doval and Bonne’s meet

As per the report, Doval and Bonne are expected to discuss on the present environment in Europe due to the on-going Russia-Ukraine war as well as review the situation in the Indo-Pacific with the Chinese PLA expanding its footprint to the Far Pacific and even the Atlantic Ocean.

India-France ties

India and France share a strong partnership and have been united in their fight against terrorism as well as have common interests in the Indo-Pacific.

Showing commitment to their partnership, France has refused to provide weapons or platforms to India’s adversaries in the north and west.

Furthermore, France has offered to co-develop and manufacture high-thrust engines for India’s future combat aircraft, as well as build Scorpene submarines for other countries at Mazagon Dockyards Limited (MDL) to ensure the facility remains active.

France has also extended its support to India’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative by offering to manufacture advanced missiles and ammunition within the country.

The Indian Navy has recommended the purchase of 26 Rafale-Maritime jet fighters, including eight trainers, for the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier. However, approval is pending on this by the Modi government.

