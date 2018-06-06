Ahead of NRC update, top officials review law and order situation in four Lower Assam districts

Guwahati: A team of senior government officials on Wednesday reviewed the law and order situation in four Lower Assam districts at Bongaigaon ahead of the publication of the next draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC) on 30 June.

The officials, led by Chief Secretary TY Das and Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia, reviewed the law and order situation of Bongaigaon, Chirang, Goalpara and Kokrajhar districts, an official release said here.

This is the first meeting by the team which will visit all the districts of Assam before the publication of the next draft of NRC.

Besides the Chief Secretary and DGP, the team comprises Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Alok Kumar, Special DGP (SB) Pallab Bhattacharya and ADGP (Law and Order) Mukesh Agarwal.

The Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents and senior officials of police, army and central paramilitary forces were present during the meeting which discussed various issues related to the NRC updating process.

The importance of constant interaction with people to allay apprehension of public, the facilities available to all in respect of claims and objections for which an exhaustive awareness programme would be launched and other related issues were discussed, the release added.