Ahead of Narendra Modi's 19 May visit to Jammu and Kashmir, five infiltrators may have crossed LoC, says BSF

Jammu: Terming as “very serious” the attempts by Pakistani forces to push armed terrorists across the border ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) KK Sharma said, on Tuesday, efforts were on to locate the infiltrators.

Five infiltrators sneaked into Hiranagar sector probably through a tunnel on Sunday night and efforts are on to detect and neutralise them, Sharma said.

Referring to the killing of a BSF jawan in firing from across the border, Sharma said the sacrifice would not go in vain and assured “appropriate action” against Pakistan.

“Pakistan is our hostile neighbour and tries to push terrorists and violates ceasefire regularly. BSF does not initiate (ceasefire violations) from this side, but whenever Pakistan initiates, we give them a befitting response,” Sharma told reporters at the BSF headquarters in Jammu.

Referring to the latest incidents along the international border, Sharma said a group of five infiltrators may have sneaked in, while another attempt was scuttled.

“There is a possibility that a group of five (terrorists) managed to sneak into this side through a tunnel on Sunday night. We have not so far detected any tunnel but are looking for it. The anti-tunneling exercise is going on,” he said.

He said the presence of a group, comprising five members, was confirmed through HSTI imagining. "I am sure they will be detected and neutralised," the BSF chief added.

He said this (infiltration attempts and Pakistani firing) was a "very serious incident" because it had happened ahead of the scheduled visit of prime minister to the state on 19 May.

"The BSF always gives a befitting reply to Pakistan. This time it is not going to be any exception. The martyrdom of our jawan will not go in vain and we will take appropriate action,” he said.

Asked about intelligence reports suggesting presence of terrorists at launching pads across the border, he said there is no second thought that a lot of terrorists were present at the launching pads and Pakistan is attempting to push them into this side.

On a smart fencing project, he said it was nearing completion. I am hopeful that it will be in place either by this month end or in the first or second week of next month and it will be inaugurated by the Union home minister, Sharma said.

“We have planned to roll out the project to make the Pakistan border safer and secure and completely covered by the technology,” he said.

Technology is a big advantage as humans cannot see beyond 100 meters or listen beyond 50 meters, he said.

After the induction of smart fencing, we can pick up enemy movement three kilometers away, he said.

After the completion of cultivation (season), sniping and cross border firing is a usual thing and the latest incidents are the part of this phenomenon," the BSF chief said.