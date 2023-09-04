Ahead of G20 Summit, IAF conducts 'Trishul Exercise' along borders of China, Pakistan

The Indian Air Force on Monday began a major training exercise codenamed ‘Trishul’ in the northern sector along the borders with China and Pakistan.

The exercise will be held from 4 to 14 September in the northern sector including Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. Notably, the drills are taking place at a time when India is scheduled to host the G-20 Summit in New Delhi.

In the ‘Trishul Exercise’, all major fleets of fighter aircraft including the Rafale, Mirage 2000 and the Su-30MKI will be seen in action.

Similarly, heavy-lift transport aircraft and choppers including the Chinooks and Apache will also participate in the drills. The Garud Special Forces are also part of the drills.

Keeping the G-20 Summit in mind, which will be held on 9 and 10 September, the IAF has put all its assets on high alert.

The Indian Air Force has also started activating and moving its surface-to-air defence weapon systems including the Akash missile systems to tackle any possible aerial threat.

The security agencies have also activated their counter-drone systems where they can jam any small drones or if required, can take them out using other options.