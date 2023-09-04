Ahead of G20 Summit, IAF conducts 'Trishul Exercise' along borders of China, Pakistan
In the 'Trishul Exercise', all major fleets of fighter aircraft including the Rafale, Mirage 2000 and the Su-30MKI will be seen in action
The Indian Air Force on Monday began a major training exercise codenamed ‘Trishul’ in the northern sector along the borders with China and Pakistan.
The exercise will be held from 4 to 14 September in the northern sector including Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. Notably, the drills are taking place at a time when India is scheduled to host the G-20 Summit in New Delhi.
In the ‘Trishul Exercise’, all major fleets of fighter aircraft including the Rafale, Mirage 2000 and the Su-30MKI will be seen in action.
Similarly, heavy-lift transport aircraft and choppers including the Chinooks and Apache will also participate in the drills. The Garud Special Forces are also part of the drills.
Keeping the G-20 Summit in mind, which will be held on 9 and 10 September, the IAF has put all its assets on high alert.
The Indian Air Force is also putting all its assets on high alert for the G-20 summit to be held on September 9 and 10 where all major global leaders are going to be in the national capital.
The Indian Air Force has also started activating and moving its surface-to-air defence weapon systems including the Akash missile systems to tackle any possible aerial threat.
The security agencies have also activated their counter-drone systems where they can jam any small drones or if required, can take them out using other options.
