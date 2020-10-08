Ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, Asaduddin Owaisi and Upendra Kushwaha float 'Grand Democratic Secular Front'
The convener of new grouping comprising six parties will be former union minister Devendra Prasad Yadav, while Upendra Kushwaha will be its chief ministerial candidate
The Rashtriya Lok Samata Party and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi headed AIMIM on Thursday announced a new front of six parties for the Bihar polls whose chief ministerial candidate will be Upendra Kushwaha.
Addressing a press conference in the presence of Owaisi, Kushwaha said the new grouping is named "Grand Democratic Secular Front" whose convenor will be former union minister Devendra Prasad Yadav.
The constituents of the new front are-RLSP, AIMIM, BSP of Mayawati, Suhaldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, Samajik Janata Dal (democratic) and Jantantrik Party (Socialist), they told media persons.
Yadav and Owaisi said at the joint press conference that they were happy to announce that these parties have joined hands to give a "positive choice" to the people who are "fed-up" with the two coalitions- NDA and the Grand Alliance.
"Upendra Kushwaha will be the chief ministerial candidate of the front," they said. Some candidates of the six parties have already filed
nominations for the first phase of voting on 28 October in the state.
Earlier, Owaisi and Yadav's parties had floated a separate front so was Kushwaha's RLSP which had launched a three-party front including that of Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
Except for the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) one legislator, none others had any MLA in the outgoing Bihar house.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Shooter Shreyasi Singh joins BJP, likely to contest Bihar Assembly elections
Shreyasi's father Digvijay Singh was a seasoned socialist leader from Bihar. Following his death, her mother Putul Singh represented Banka in the Lok Sabha.
LJP to go it alone in Bihar Assembly election; party refuses to contest polls under Nitish Kumar, but backs BJP
A meeting of LJP's parliamentary board chaired by Chirag passed a resolution in favour of an alliance with the BJP and said it will work to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Mod
Bihar Assembly polls: Congress likely to finalise candidates in party election committee meeting today
The Bihar assembly polls will be held in three phases on 28 October, 3 November, and 7 November, and the counting of votes will take place on 10 November