Ahead of 2019, govt launches Sri Ramayana Express: Special tourist train to run from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka from 14-30 November

The Indian Railways is planning to run a unique tourist train called Sri Ramayana Express in November which will commence from New Delhi and end at Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram. En route, it will stop at places like Ayodhya and Hampi, which are associated with the Hindu epic. Destinations in Sri Lanka will alos be also part of the railway ministry’s 16-day tour package.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the service will commence from Delhi on 14 November. A ticket on the 800-passenger train will cost Rs 15,120. Those interested in the Sri Lanka leg can opt to travel to Colombo from Chennai by air.

This package also includes visits to the renowned Ashok Vatika (Hakkagala Botanical Garden) and ancient temples including Munneshwari, Munnawaram and Hanuman Temple. Tea gardens, city tours and a visit to an elephant orphanage are also part of the trip.

The route

The train will start its journey from Delhi's Safdarjung station and will first stop at Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi, the Kanak Bhawan Temple, and Ramkot, DNA reported. Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayag, Shringaverpur, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi and Rameshwaram will also be major stops on the way.

The railways will also ensure trips from the stations to the pilgrimage sites via road, according to the DNA report.

According to The Indian Express, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will manage the trip, including ticket booking. After the bookings are open, they will also be made available at its 27 tourist facilitation centres across the country. Meals and accommodation will be included in the package.

In a tweet, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that the train will retrace the "epic journey of Lord Rama".