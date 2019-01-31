By-Elections Results 2019

AgustaWestland chopper deal case: ED produces Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena before Delhi court

India Press Trust of India Jan 31, 2019 17:21:50 IST

New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday granted Enforcement Directorate (ED) four days custody of Rajeev Saxena, a Dubai-based businessman wanted in the VVIP chopper case.

File image of Rajeev Saxena. ANI

The ED sought eight days custody of Saxena before special judge Arvind Kumar, who allowed the agency to interrogate him for four days. During the hearing, Saxena's lawyer claimed that his client was suffering from cancer. The agency, however, said that this was needed to be verified.

Saxena was picked up by Dubai authorities early Wednesday in connection with the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP choppers money laundering case and deported to India in the evening.

