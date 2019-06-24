AgustaWestland case: SC to hear ED's appeal against Delhi HC order allowing Rajiv Saxena to travel abroad for treatment

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) appeal challenging a Delhi High Court order that allowed Rajiv Saxena, accused-turned-approver in a money laundering case related to AgustaWestland case, to travel abroad for medical treatment.

A vacation Bench of the apex court headed by Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai has agreed to hear the ED's appeal on Tuesday.

Hearing on a petition filed by Saxena, the Delhi High Court on 10 June had allowed him to travel abroad between 25 June and 24 July on health grounds but with certain conditions.

The ED on Monday approached the top court seeking its direction to set aside the Delhi High Court order.

While the passing the order, Justice Anup Malhotra of the Delhi High Court had directed Saxena to submit his travel details including those of hotel, hospital, schedule of his treatment by 13 June.

Saxena's plea to travel to the United Kingdom, UAE and Europe for treatment was earlier approved by a Special CBI court on 1 June. He was directed to deposit fixed deposit receipt (FDR) of Rs 50 lakh as security.

The ED had, however, challenged the trial court's order contending that the investigation in the case was at a crucial stage and allowing Saxena to go out of the country might hamper the probe.

The trial court had earlier allowed him to turn approver and his plea for grant of pardon on the condition that he would fully disclose all the information in the case.

The Dubai-based businessman was extradited to India on 31 January in connection with an alleged scam in the Rs 3,600 crore deal for the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland company.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.