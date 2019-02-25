AgustaWestland case: Delhi court grants bail to accused Rajiv Saxena in Rs 3,600 crore VVIP chopper deal

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday granted regular bail to Dubai based businessman Rajiv Saxena, who was earlier deported from UAE in connection with the AgustaWestland money laundering case.

Delhi's Patiala House Court further directed Saxena to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs 5 lakh and two like amount surety. It also stated that Saxena can't leave the country without the permission of the court.

Saxena was earlier out on interim bail.

On 14 February, Saxena was granted interim bail till 22 February. Later it was extended to 25 February.

The Dubai-based businessman was extradited to India in the wee hours of 31 January in connection with alleged scam in the Rs 3,600 crore deal for the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland company.

He was allegedly operating a number of bank accounts in Switzerland in which huge amounts of money were deposited, according to the government dossier.

The banks in which the amounts were allegedly deposited, include Union Bancaire Privee UBP in Zurich, UBS Switzerland, and Credit Suiss AG, states the dossier accessed by ANI.

The remittances into these accounts came allegedly from Matrix Group Ltd, UHY Saxena and Associates, Tiramisu Holdings Inc and Tanay Holdings Ltd, claimed the government dossier.

