Agra: Woman fatally hit by vehicle, trampled multiple times by cars throughout the night, body dispersed across road

An unidentified vehicle struck a woman, leading to her untimely demise. The lifeless body lay on the dimly lit road, while passing vehicles inadvertently added to the distress by driving over it.

The heart-wrenching incident occurred in the Agra district of UP, shaking the tranquility of Mudhera village situated along the New Southern Bypass in the Thana Malpura area.

The gruesome impact was so severe that the body suffered severe disfigurement, prompting the need for its careful retrieval. The macabre sight included scattered flesh remnants visible along the road.

Inspector Dhiraj Kumar briefed on the tragic occurrence, stating that the woman lost her life in a late-night collision with an unidentified vehicle.

The circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body suggest a grim possibility—multiple vehicles may have consecutively run over the deceased, resulting in the fragmentation of her remains, Kumar said.

The fragmented body parts were strewn extensively across the expanse of the New Southern Bypass. Local residents brought news of the incident to the authorities around 5 am.

Swiftly responding to the distressing report, police personnel promptly arrived at the scene, securing the victim’s remains for further examination through postmortem procedures.

The police station is actively engaged in efforts to ascertain the identity of the deceased woman. However, as of now, her identity remains a mystery.