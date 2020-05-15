Agra DM draws flak for comparing picture of migrant child sleeping on suitcase to own childhood memory

Agra district magistrate Prabhu Narayan Singh faced criticism for his comment on a viral photo of a a migrant woman pulling a suitcase with her child sleeping half hung on it as she walks to her destination.

On Thursday, he was quoted by ABP News as saying, "When we were kid, we used to sit on the suitcases used by our fathers."

According to reports, the group of migrant workers were walking from Punjab to Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. The picture was reportedly taken in MG Road area of Agra.

Reacting to the ordeal of a toddler resting on a suitcase dragged by his mother, Agra DM Prabhu Narayan Singh says,"When we were kid, we used to sit on the suitcases used by our fathers." Video via @ABPNewspic.twitter.com/55adJX8Rew https://t.co/6a0DbGrqmv — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 14, 2020

Advocate Prashant Bhushan was among those who criticised the Agra DM for his remark. He said, "Wow! Agra DM says that the sleeping child being dragged by his migrant mother on a suitcase was just having fun like he used to have as a child! Andher Nagri, Chowpat Raja!"

Opposition party in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party also slammed the DM for his comment.

With inputs from agencies

Meanwhile, the NHRC has sent notices to the the chief secretaries of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh and the Agra DM, seeking a detailed report within four weeks, including action taken against officials responsible, and relief and assistance provided to the victim family.

The rights panel in a statement on Friday observed that it is aware of the unprecedented situation and that the central and state governments are working sincerely to address every issue coming up during the lockdown.

"But it is strange that the pain of the child and the family could be seen and felt by many enroute, except local authorities," the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) said.

Had local authorities been vigilant, some relief could have immediately been provided to the aggrieved family and others facing similar hardships, it said.

"The incident amounts to violation of human rights and requires intervention by the NHRC," the rights panel said.

With inputs from PTI