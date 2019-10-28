Associate Partner

After WaPo obit headline describes Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as 'austere religious scholar', Twitterati eulogize personalities from Hitler to Hannibal

India FP Staff Oct 28, 2019 15:07:51 IST

  • The Washington Post, one of the most prestigious publications in the world, came in for a torrent of criticism Sunday

  • The newspaper changed the headline of the obituary of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the fugitive emir of the Islamic State

  • The headline was changed to: Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic State, dies at 48

The Washington Post, one of the most prestigious publications in the world, came in for a torrent of criticism Sunday after it changed the headline of the obituary of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the fugitive emir of the Islamic State. Baghdadi, the leader of the jihadist group and arguably the world's most wanted man, killed himself during a raid by US commandos on Saturday, news which was announced by US president Donald Trump on Sunday.

The original headline the newspaper gave on its website: "Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, 'Islamic State's 'terrorist-in-chief', dies at 48' was later changed to "Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic State, dies at 48'.

The change in headline led to an outpouring of anger on social media from citizens and politicians alike with many users, including in India, tweeting similar 'obituaries' for infamous personalities both real and fictitious:

   

 

The Washington Post spokesperson later issued a clarification:

 

 

Updated Date: Oct 28, 2019 15:07:51 IST

