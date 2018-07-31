You are here:
After uproar over Assam NRC in Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah asks Congress if it wants to save 'illegal Bangladeshis'

India Press Trust of India Jul 31, 2018 17:11:13 IST

New Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah on Tuesday hit out at the erstwhile UPA governments charging the Congress with not having the courage to identify illegal migrants in Assam, an exercise which was to be conducted as part of the accord signed by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1985. He sought to know whether the Congress wanted to protect the "illegal Bangladeshis" in the eastern state.

File image of BJP president Amit Shah. PTI

Participating in a discussion on the issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam in the Rajya Sabha, Shah said the exercise was conducted under the supervision of the Supreme Court. The Rajya Sabha had taken up the discussion by doing away with the Question Hour, but the debate was disrupted due to
vociferous protests by TMC, Congress and some other parties which finally led Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the House for the day.

"NRC is being conducted on the SC order. There are 40 lakh people (missing in the list) ... Whom do you want to save? You want to save illegal Bangladeshis," the BJP chief asked. He noted that the NRC was the spirit of the 1985 Assam Accord which sought to identify illegal migrants into Assam and prepare a list of Indian citizens.

Shah said former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had signed the Assam Accord on 14 August 1985 after the movement in the state went out of control leading to the death of some protesters. "This was the Congress PM's initiative. He (Rajiv Gandhi) did not have the courage. We have the courage and we are doing it," he informed the House.

Shah's remarks provoked noisy protests by the Opposition members led by those from the Congress and the TMC. The House was adjourned for about 10 minutes and then for the day. Home Minister Rajnath Singh was present in the House but could not reply due to the noisy protests.

 


Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 17:11 PM

