After unveiling Atal Bihari Vajpayee's statue in Lucknow, Narendra Modi slams those who damaged public property in UP during anti-CAA protests

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed those who damaged public property during protests in Uttar Pradesh against the amended citizenship law, saying they should understand that rights and duties go hand in hand.

"They (the vandals) should ask themselves was it right. Whatever was torched, was it not of their child's use? What has happened to those common people and policemen who got injured?" Modi asked. He said he wanted to tell those who damaged public property "not to forget that rights and duties go hand in hand".

Over 15 people were killed, 263 police personnel injured and state-owned property damaged in violence during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in several Uttar Pradesh districts.

Modi was addressing a gathering after unveiling a statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Lok Bhawan on the former prime minister's birth anniversary. He also laid the foundation stone for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

Referring to Article 370, Modi said it was an "old disease" and it was resolved peacefully. "How old a disease was Article 370. How difficult it appeared. But it was our responsibility as to how to face such difficult challenges. And, it was done easily. 'Sabki dhaarna ye choor choor ho gaya' (everyone's perception was smashed)," he said. The Ram Janmabhoomi issue was also resolved peacefully, the prime minister said.

On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Modi said giving citizenship to those who came to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to "save the dignity of their daughters", was another problem whose solution was found by 130 crore Indians.

"With this self-confidence, Hindustanis are entering a new decade. Whatever is left to be done, all Indians are trying to find a solution," he said. However big the challenge may be, "it is in our nature to challenge the challenge", he said.

The prime minister said the road map to better health care was based on four points which are preventive health care, affordable health care, supply-side intervention and mission-mode intervention. He also highlighted the schemes of his government towards this direction.

On the medical university, Modi said it will provide affiliation to government, semi-government and private colleges, and help in improving the quality of medical education in Uttar Pradesh. Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh welcomed Modi on behalf of the people and thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for installing the grand statue of Vajpayee.

"His (Atalji's) memories are alive within us. He influenced not only the people of the country but people world over. Jawaharlal Nehru had once said that he (Vajpayee) will become prime minister one day. He was the person who only thought about national interest," Singh said.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel received the prime minister.

In his speech, Adityanath paid tributes to Vajpayee and recalled the work done by him in various spheres.

