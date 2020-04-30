You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

After unfollowing 6 Twitter handles, including Modi, Kovind, White House explains it 'briefly follows' accounts of host country during presidential visit

India Press Trust of India Apr 30, 2020 08:01:33 IST

Washington: The White House on Wednesday explained that its Twitter handle typically 'follows' the accounts of officials from host countries for a brief period during a presidential trip to retweet their messages in support of the visit.

During President Donald Trump's visit to India in the last week of February, the official Twitter handle of the White House —@WhiteHouse — had started 'following' the accounts of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister's office, the Indian Embassy in the US, the US Embassy in India and the US Ambassador to India, Ken Juster.

After unfollowing 6 Twitter handles, including Modi, Kovind, White House explains it briefly follows accounts of host country during presidential visit

Representational image. AP

Early this week, the White House 'unfollowed' all these six Twitter handles.

"The White House Twitter account normally follows senior US government Twitter accounts, and others as appropriate. For example, during the time of a presidential visit, the account typically follows for a short time, the host country's officials to retweet their messages in support of the visit," a senior administration official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

The official was responding to a question on the reasons for the White House 'following' and then 'unfollowing' the Twitter handles of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Modi, the PMO, and the other Indian officials.

The White House 'unfollowing' the Twitter accounts of President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew reactions on social media in India.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he was "dismayed" at the development.

As of Wednesday, the White House had 22 million followers.

It has traditionally been following 13 accounts including that of President Donald Trump and his official Twitter handle, the First Lady, the Vice President, the Second Lady, the new Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, the National Security Council and the former White House Press Secretary, Stephanie Grisham, among others.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2020 08:01:33 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

New research suggests that coronavirus can stay in the air in crowded, polluted and poorly-ventilated areas

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 29 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 29 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres