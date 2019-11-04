After SC raps Kejriwal govt over Odd-Even plan to battle Delhi air pollution, Manish Sisodia says first day successful; 'air quality has improved'

Even as the Supreme Court questioned the logic behind the Odd-Even scheme, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia claimed that the first day of the scheme in Delhi was successful and that the air quality in the National Capital had improved.

Addressing a press conference after the Supreme Court ordered the Delhi government to provide data regarding the effectiveness of the Odd-Even scheme, Sisodia said that the level of pollutant PM 2.5 fell from 562 at 6 am in the morning to 152 during the day and fell further to 93 at 4 pm. "The people of Delhi are breathing easier," he said while attributing the improvement in air quality to the "co-operation shown by the people o Delhi".

"People of Delhi have owned up the Odd-Even scheme. There has been high level of compliance till now. Total 192 challans have been issued today till 2 pm today," ANI reported him as saying.

Answering a question on the effectiveness of the Odd-Even scheme, he said that the Delhi government will supply data to support its claims. Welcoming the apex court's move pulling up the governments of Punjab Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, he said that it was necessary to view air pollution as a problem which affected not only Delhi but other states as well.

He urged other states to come together to find a solution to the air pollution crisis.

The Supreme Court on Monday during a hearing on the air pollution crisis in the Delhi-NCR region banned all construction and demolition activities in the National Capital until further orders. The court has also said that all industries that are not essential should shut for the time being.

Also, governments have been instructed that no power cuts should take place in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, so that no diesel generators are used.

The apex court emphasised that the entire police machinery and local administration must ensure no crop burning occurs. The court further said if stubble burning is found to be taking place, the administration would be held liable.

Significantly, the Supreme Court has also asked the governments of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh why they should not be asked to pay compensation on the principle of "polluter pays" considering their failure to stop stubble burning. The chief secretaries of the three states have been asked to present themselves at the next hearing.

