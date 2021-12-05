After Punjab, now Arvind Kejriwal promises Rs 1,000 per month to every woman in Goa
AAP has announced to contest all 40 seats in BJP-ruled Goa, where elections are due next year
Navelim, Goa: AAP national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday promised cash assistance of Rs 1,000 per month for every woman above the age of 18 years if his party came to power in the state in the 2022 Assembly elections.
Addressing an event here, Kejriwal said, "Griha Aadhar benefit for women will be increased from Rs 1500 to Rs 2500 per month. Rs 1000 per month will be given to every female over 18 years. This is the biggest and the most effective women empowerment programme in the world."
AAP has announced to contest all 40 seats in BJP-ruled Goa, where elections are due in next year. Apart from the ruling BJP and opposition Congress, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Shiv Sena and other parties will also be in the fray.
AAP has promised cash assistance of Rs 1,000 per month for every woman above the age of 18 years in Punjab as well. Punjab Assembly polls are also scheduled to be held early next year.
