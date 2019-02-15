After Pulwama attack that claimed over 40 CRPF jawans, it's time for India to reclaim Kashmir from Pakistan

This is the time, and the perfect opportunity, to take back Pakistan occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) — a land that belongs to India but is being used to wage terror-based war against India itself.

Forty-twoIndian families have lost their young sons, India has lost its brave soldiers to men who were recruited, brainwashed by Pakistan agencies and trained in India's own territory, that is known as PoJK.

India is shocked at the audacious cowardice, the enormity of the behind-the-back attack. People are seething with anger, waiting for their government to take action so strong that Pakistan’s terror factory is well nigh annihilated. Pakistan has to be taught a lesson it never forgets.

"We will do whatever it takes to avenge the Pulwama attack," Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said. What better revenge than to finally wrest back the land that was forcibly occupied by Pakistan in 1947? The very land that has been converted into a terror factory – to inflict terrible wounds upon India for the last four decades.

Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh has stated many a times that "there is no issue (regarding Kashmir) except to retrieve Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir”. But where is the action towards addressing that 'issue'?

Now Pakistan has given us the excuse to do what needed to be done ever since 1947. And, as they say, better late than never.

This is the time to execute the Parliament resolution of 1994. On 22 February, 1994, the Indian Parliament passed a unanimous resolution. This resolution declared that, "(a) The State of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and shall be an integral part of India and any attempts to separate it from the rest of the country will be resisted by all necessary means; (b) India has the will and capacity to firmly counter all designs against its unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity; and demands that — (c) Pakistan must vacate the areas of the Indian State of Jammu and Kashmir, which they have occupied through aggression; and resolves that — (d) all attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of India will be met resolutely."

It’s been 25 years since Parliament adopted this resolution, but we have done little till date. Pakistan, on the other hand, continues its strategy to bleed India with a 1,000 cuts.

The car that rammed the CRPF bus in Pulwama on Thursday, killing at least 44 jawans, was driven by Jaish terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar. The Pakistan backed Jaish-e-Mohammed lost no time in claiming responsibility for Thursday’s attack, and promoting photos and videos of the attacker on social media.

Adil is said to be a local Kashmiri from Gundibagh village of Pulwama. According to reports, Adil joined the terror outfit last year.

JeM, headquartered in Pakistan, has for long targeted India. Its chief Masood Azhar has been circulating videos of hate speeches against India. That Pakistan actively supports and aids outfits like these is the world's most open secret.

Army commander, Northern Command, Lieutenant-General Ranbir Singh pointed out earlier this month that 16 terror camps are active in Pakistan-occupied areas of Jammu and Kashmir, and Pakistani areas along the LoC. Even though this is just a conservative estimate, the fact is that India has always been aware of terrorist training camps operating in the occupied areas. It has also known that PoJK has steadily become a safe haven for international terror outfits as well. It is hardly surprising then that terrorists in Kashmir are now increasingly using techniques similar to international outfits such as the Islamic State.

What is surprising is that India has not had the will to take firm action in reclaiming its own land, despite knowing everything. For decades, India has allowed Pakistan to breed the worst kind of human vermin on our own land. Reports in 2018 had indicated that Pakistan spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), was improving training facilities in its camps based in PoJK, while also creating and reviving other terror groups. So one hears of groups such Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen, Al-Qaeda affiliate Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind and Al-Badr spreading their tentacles across India. Pakistan agencies also ensure networking and synchronisation between the cadres and over ground workers (OGWs) of all these anti-India outfits.

The use of a car laden with over 200 kilograms of explosives in this attack (some reports even peg it at 350 kilograms) has made it clear that Pakistan is taking its violent agenda to the next level.

From public reactions to the Pulwama attack on CRPF convoy, it is clear that the nation is no longer ready to take it lying down anymore.

We must take back our lands from Pakistan and rid ourselves of all terror factories.

The author is a senior journalist and media director, Jammu Kashmir Study Centre

