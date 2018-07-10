Football world cup 2018

After Pranab Mukherjee, Ratan Tata to share dais with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at NGO event in Mumbai

India Press Trust of India Jul 10, 2018 14:33:17 IST

Mumbai: Industrialist Ratan Tata will be sharing the stage with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat at an event in Mumbai in August. The development comes after former president Pranab Mukherjee attended a function of the RSS in Nagpur in June.

FIle image of Ratan Tata. News 18

"Tata and Bhagwat will attend an event in Mumbai on 24 August organised by the Nana Palkar Smriti Samiti," a Sangh functionary told PTI.

The NGO is named after Sangh pracharak Nana Palkar. The samiti has its premises near the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai and has been serving cancer patients from the facility. Tata has visited the premises and is aware of the NGO's work, the Sangh functionary said.

The 24 August event will mark the concluding ceremony of the centenary year celebrations of Nana Palkar.


Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 14:33 PM

