After opposition to NRC, Bihar Assembly now passes unanimous resolution in favour of caste-based Census in 2021

Patna: The Bihar Assembly on Thursday passed an unanimous resolution favouring caste-based Census in 2021.

This comes after the Assembly had on Tuesday passed a resolution not to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. It had also passed a resolution to implement the National Population Register (NPR) but in its 2010 form, with an amendment.

Speaking in the Assembly, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said: "Our demand is that caste-based census should be held in the country."

In January, the chief minister had batted for a caste-based census.

"We are of the opinion that there should be a caste-based Census. This was done back in 1930 and should be done once again," he had said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Bihar Legislative Assembly witnessed a fair share of unrest over the contentious citizenship law, with a ruckus over the issues of CAA-NRC-NPR between the ruling NDA and the Opposition getting so unruly that the Speaker had to adjourn the House for 15 minutes.

