Jet Airways passengers suffer nose, ear bleeds after crew 'forgets' to regulate cabin pressure; 'errant' crew grounded

In what appears to be a case of negligence and oversight, at least 166 passengers aboard a Jet Airways flight suffered nose bleed and headaches when the cabin crew forgot to select the switch that maintains cabin pressure during take-off. According to News18, the 'errant' on duty cabin crew, including the pilots have been grounded, pending inquiry.

The incident was reported on board a Mumbai-Jaipur Jet Airways flight on Thursday. According to reports, Jaipur-bound flight 9W 697 was turned back to Mumbai mid-air due to the incident. During the climb, the crew forgot to select the switch that maintains the cabin pressure following which 30 out of the 166 passengers experienced nose and ear bleeding. Many also complained of headache. Oxygen masks had to be deployed to help the passengers breathe normally. The flight is now scheduled to take off at 10.15 am for Jaipur.

All the 166 passengers were given first aide by doctors at the Mumbai airport, a journalist reported on Twitter citing sources from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Several passangers also tweeted their ordeal.

According to a passenger, who tweeted out a video from within the aircraft, all the people in the flight are now safe.

Panic situation due to technical fault in @jetairways 9W 0697 going from Mumbai to Jaipur. Flt return back to Mumbai after 45 mts. All passengers are safe including me. pic.twitter.com/lnOaFbcaps — Darshak Hathi (@DarshakHathi) September 20, 2018

The airlines were yet to react officially on the incident. More details on the story are awaited.