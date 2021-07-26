The IMD has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfalls over Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh during 26-29 July

The India Meteorological Department Sunday predicted increased rainfall activity in northwest India and Western Himayalan region from Monday till 29 July.

The IMD has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfalls over Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh during 26 and 29 July. Rainfall is also expected in Uttarakhand from 25 to 29th July; Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Punjab and Haryana to witness rainfall from 27 till 29 July.

♦ Rainfall activity likely to increase over Western Himalayan Region & adjoining plains of northwest India from tomorrow, 26th July. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over HP and Uttar Pradesh during 26th-29th July; — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 25, 2021

Significant weather predictions:

1) The weather department predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Konkan and Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, coastal and south interior Karnataka on Sunday

2) Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely to continue over Gujarat on Sunday and reduction thereafter. It also predicted isolated extremely heavy falls over some parts of Gujarat

3) Widespread to very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar from 27 July. Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely to continue over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh till Monday and reduction thereafter, the IMD said

Gujarat

Gujarat is very likely to witness an "active wet spell" till 27 July, with the likelihood of light to moderate rainfall at several places and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, the IMD said on Saturday.

A warning has been issued for fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea, along and off north and south coasts, between 26 and 28 July, in view of strong wind conditions.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Gondal taluka of Rajkot district in Gujarat's Saurashtra region received 119 mm rainfall in just four hours between noon and 4 pm on Saturday, causing water-logging at many places in the town.

Some low-lying areas of Rajkot city were also inundated due to a heavy spell of rains, it was stated.

"Gujarat is very likely to experience an active wet spell for the next three days," the IMD's Ahmedabad centre said.

Madhya Pradesh

An orange alert was sounded in 24 districts of Madhya Pradesh as showers continued to lash large parts of the state.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning might occur in isolated places in the districts of Jabalpur, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Umarai, Dindori, Katni, Narsinghpur, Mandla, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Vidisha and Sehore, Rajgarh, Betul, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, Dewas, Agar Malwa, Ashok Nagar and Shivpuri, senior meteorologist PK Saha from the IMD Bhopal office.

Besides, rain or thunderstorm with showers were likely in most of the ten divisions of the state including Bhopal, Indore and Chambal, Saha told PTI.

over Uttarakhand during 25th-29th July; over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Punjab, and Haryana from 27th-29th July. For detailed Weather Report kindly visit following link:https://t.co/FgQn5EcVnb pic.twitter.com/OwBTpXK0XU — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 25, 2021

Rajasthan

There was light to moderate rainfall at many places in Rajasthan on Saturday, and widespread downpour is expected in the eastern part of the state till 27 July, the meteorological department office said.

It said Pirawa in Jhalawar recorded extremely heavy rainfall of 21 cm in a 24-hour period ending Saturday morning. Pipalda (Kota) and Malsisar (Jhunjhunu) received 8 cm downpour each during the same span of time, the Met said.

Among other places, Dabok, Ajmer and Vanasthali recorded 3.2 mm, 1.4 mm and 1 mm rainfall respectively till Saturday evening.

The weather office also said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at some places in Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions during 24-27 July.

Uttar Pradesh

According to the Met office, heavy rain is very likely at isolated places in the state on Monday while thundershowers are very likely at most places in the state on 27 and 28 July.

The state witnessed light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm on Saturday, with heavy downpours at isolated places in the eastern part of the state.

Uttarakhand

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand from Sunday to Tuesday.

In addition to these states, it is also expected to rain in Haryana from Monday to Tuesday and over Punjab from Tuesday to Wednesday next week.

With inputs from PTI