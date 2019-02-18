You are here:
After Maharashtra, Bihar cabinet approves 10 percent quota for economically backward in General category

India Asian News International Feb 18, 2019 18:32:40 IST

Patna: Bihar Legislative Assembly on Monday passed the Bill providing 10 percent reservation for the economically weaker section in the general category.

File image of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. PTI

The Supreme Court on 8 February declined a stay on the implementation of the constitutional amendment providing 10 percent reservation in jobs and education to the economically weaker sections of the general category.

Maharashtra cabinet on 4 February had approved the Centre's scheme of 10 percent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions across the state.

Other states which so far have implemented the reservation Bill include Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Assam.

Parliament recently passed the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019, approving 10 percent quota for the economically weaker section in general category.

