After lockdown extension, NTA allows candidates to change choice of JEE Main 2020, NEET UG 2020 test centres till 3 May

Correction facility of the online application forms of JEE Main 2020 and NEET UG 2020 has been extended till 3 May.

Candidates can make changes in the choice of cities for the centres opted by them till 3 May up to 5 pm, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has said.

The time for submission of fee for both National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 has also been extended up to 11:50 pm of 3 May.

Those appearing for JEE (Main)-2020 can verify their particulars and make the required corrections by visiting the official site - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Medical aspirants who will be sitting for the NEET UG 2020 can visit the official site - ntaneet.nic.in to make the corrections in their online application.

The announcement for extending the correction facility was made by NTA following the extension of the coronavirus lockdown till 3 May.

This is the third time that the NTA has extended the dates for making corrections in the NEET UG 2020 and JEE Main 2020 forms.

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also tweeted about the new dates.

“In view of many requests received from aspirants & parents of candidates of NEET (UG)-2020 and JEE (MAIN)-2020, I have advised @DG_NTA to further extend the date of making corrections in the application form including choice of cities for centres to 3rd May 2020,” the minister wrote.

