After Jamia, AMU postpones exams citing unavoidable circumstances; new schedule will be released later, says notice

The Aligarh Muslim University on Wednesday postponed all university exams, citing "unavoidable circumstances".

"All University exams scheduled in the light of the re-opening of the University after winter vacations in January 2020 stand postponed due to unavoidable circumstances," said a notice dated 15 January on the AMU website.

"Fresh schedule for the leftover examinations will be prepared separately by the deans and principals and be notified separately," said the notice from the office of the controller of examinations, adding that the decision was taken during a consultative meeting headed by the varsity vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor on 15 January.

The Jamia Milia Islamia had on 13 January issued a notice stating that "all ongoing exams stand cancelled till further notice". The decision had been taken by the vice-chancellor on the demands of the protesting students after consulting university officials, the notice had said.

Hundreds of Jamia Millia Islamia students had gheraoed vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar's office on 13 January, demanding registration of an FIR against Delhi Police in connection with last month's violence on the campus, rescheduling of examinations and security for protesting students.

On 15 December, four buses and two police vehicles were torched while students of Jamia Millia Islamia and locals protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 at Jamia Nagar in Delhi. Police baton-charged the protesters and used tear gas shells to disperse the mob before entering the varsity campus, detaining several persons allegedly involved in the violence.

Violence had also broken out on the AMU campus on 15 December, following which the university had declared vacations till 6 January, which were extended till 13 January in light of the persisting tensions over the CAA. Since the university re-opened on Monday, students have been boycotting classes and demanding that exams be postponed.

With inputs from PTI

