After Hyderabad, Unnao cases four men gangrape 17-yr-old in Haryana's Palwal for the second time in one year

Chandigarh: A 17-year-old girl, who had accused four men of her village in Palwal district earlier this year of raping her, has alleged the four kidnapped and raped her again early this week, said police on Friday.

Palwal Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya said the victim alleged in her complaint that she was kidnapped and raped by four men of her village when she had gone out of her house on 4 December.

The accused took her to a secluded area and committed the crime, she alleged.

On the victim's complaint, the police have booked the four and probing the matter.

Two of the accused are aged above 30, one is around 45-year-old while another one is a teenager, Palwal SP told PTI over phone.

The SP said the girl had also lodged a rape complaint against the same accused, who hails from her village, earlier this year as well.

The case, however, was cancelled later as forensic report and other evidence did not back her allegations, he said.

In the fresh complaint lodged now, we have immediately registered a case at the women police station under relevant provisions of the law. The statement of the victim has been taken and her medical examination conducted, he said, adding investigations were under progress.

