After finalising divorce with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West secretly weds designer Bianca Censori

After spending much of his divorce period fighting to win back American supermodel and his former wife Kim Kardashian, it seems rapper and songwriter Kanye West has finally moved on. Well, reportedly the record producer has not only moved on but has also found a new bride for himself. Yes, you read that right. According to the latest Daily Mail report, Kanye tied the knot with the Yeezy designer Bianca Censori in a secret ceremony last week. Less than two months after finalising his divorce with Kim, the musician is no longer just hanging around the town with his mystery blonde girl but has also married her in a private ceremony to celebrate their love. The reports are confirmed after Kanye and Bianca were spotted having a meal together this week and the singer was seen wearing a new band on his left-hand ring finger.

While their pictures of having a meal together have set the internet ablaze, a TMZ report cited a source close to the couple claiming that Kanye’s ring symbolises his commitment to her following the ceremony. Continuing further, the source connected to the couple confirmed that the woman is Bianca Censori, who hails from Australia and has recently ditched her long brown hair and opted for a short platinum bob. Now in the pictures, Kanye and Bianca can be seen enjoying a meal together at Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, where the rapper spent his fall and winter espousing his anti-Semitic views to various conservative news outlets. Presumably, a hint as to what resulted in this whirlwind walk down the aisle might lie in his latest release Censori Overload. In the song, seemingly inspired by his new bride, which came out last month, Kanye was heard rapping, “And The Bible said, ‘I can’t have any more s** ’til marriage.’”

For those who don’t know, in February 2021, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye to end their six year-long marriage. However, it was in November 2022 that their divorce was completely settled and the duo got joint custody of their four kids. And according to the reports, after the divorce, the rapper will be paying $200,000 as child support, in addition to 50 percent of his children’s educational and security expenses.

Meanwhile, earlier in December, Kanye was suspended from Twitter, after he was accused of “inciting violence”, as he posted a series of erratic tweets, of which one appeared to show symbols combining a swastika and a Jewish star.