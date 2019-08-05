After Centre scraps Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, MHA asks states, Union Territories to keep security forces on high alert

New Delhi: The Centre has asked the states and the Union Territories to keep security forces on "maximum alert" following decisions related to Jammu and Kashmir to "pre-empt" and "prevent any breach of security", a communique issued by the Home Ministry said on Monday.

"As you would be aware, the Union Cabinet has taken some important decisions today concerning Jammu and Kashmir, in the overall national interest and to strengthen national security. It is essential that this occasion is not allowed to be misused by inimical and anti-social elements to cause breach of security, peace and public harmony in any part of the country," it said.

It asked the states and the Union Territories to issue "immediate instructions" to its forces to be on "maximum alert" to "pre-empt" and "prevent any breach of security" or public order.

"It is further requested that all requisite measures may be taken to ensure that peace and communal amity is maintained in all the parts of the country and special attention may be paid to communally sensitive and fragile areas," it said.

The government has also told the state governments that "special care" should be taken of Jammu and Kashmir residents and students residing in their state.

"Adequate publicity may be given to the measures taken by state governments and union territory administration to inspired confidence in the sections concerned and to sensitise the public against any mischief or breach of peace," it said.

Suitable instructions should be issued to law enforcement agencies to maintain vigil against circulation of false, unverified news, rumours, and unscrupulous messages on social media aimed at disturbing peace and public tranquility and inciting violence and communal discord, it said.

The government on Monday abolished Article 370 that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and moved a separate bill to bifurcate the state into two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.