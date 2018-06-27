Football world cup 2018

After attack on Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan's brother, kin writes to president alleging laxity in criminal probe

India Press Trust of India Jun 27, 2018 15:40:12 IST

Gorakhpur: Brother of Dr Kafeel Khan, an accused in the Gorakhpur medical negligence case, has alleged police laxity in probing a recent attack on another member of their family.

File image of Dr Kafeel Khan. Twitter@drkafeelkhan

In a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Adeel Khan said, "My brother (Kashif Khan) was shot at on 10 June and since then, the police have not been able to get any clue about the miscreants."

He alleged that the case was related to BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan and the police were not able to take action against him and his accomplices. At a press conference in Lucknow on 17 June, Dr Kafeel Khan had expressed suspicion that Paswan was behind the attack on his brother, which was termed "baseless" by the Bansgaon MP.

In his letter dated 21 June, a copy of which was also sent to the Union home minister, Uttar Pradesh Governor and Chief Minister, National Human Rights Commission, United Nations and its India office in New Delhi, Adeel Khan also alleged that Superintendent of Police Vinay Kumar Singh and Circle Officer, Gorakhpur Pravin Kumar Singh were "colluding" with Paswan. He demanded that an "honest" police officer be asked to look into the case.

When contacted, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gorakhpur, Shalabh Mathur said, "The Kotwali inspector is investigating the case under the Kotwali circle officer. We are moving in the right direction and probing the case on the basis of facts and evidence, not merely on allegations. The investigation might take some time, but the culprits will be arrested."


