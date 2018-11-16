After Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal withdraws 'general consent' to CBI; Mamata Banerjee alleges BJP using agency for 'vendetta'

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Friday withdrew the "general consent" accorded to the CBI to conduct raids or carry out investigations in the state, a top official at the state secretariat said.

The West Bengal government's decision came close on the heels of a similar step initiated by Andhra Pradesh.

After the Andhra Pradesh government's announcement, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her support to her counterpart Chandrababu Naidu over the issue.

"What Chandrababu Naidu has done is absolutely right. The BJP is using the CBI and other agencies to pursue its own political interests and vendetta," she said.

The general consent was accorded to the CBI by the then Left Front government in West Bengal in 1989.

With Friday's notification, the central agency would henceforth require permission from the state government to carry out any sort of investigation except those ordered by the court, the official said, requesting anonymity.

The CBI functions under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act.

In Andhra Pradesh, a "confidential" government order withdrawing the "general consent" accorded to the CBI to exercise its authority in the state, issued by Principal Secretary (Home) AR Anuradha on 8 November, was "leaked" late Thursday night.