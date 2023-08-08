After 33 years, J&K SIA to probe crimes against Kashmiri Pandits
The agency will begin the probe with the murder of Justice Neelkanth Ganjoo, the first to be killed in broad daylight in 1989 by JKLF terrorists of which Yasin Malik was the leading active member, according to a report
In a big development, cases of crimes against Kashmiri Pandits are set to be reopened and will be investigated by the J&K State Investigation Agency (SIA) almost after 33 years.
According to an India Today report, the agency will begin the probe with the murder of Justice Neelkanth Ganjoo, the first to be killed in broad daylight in 1989 by Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) terrorists of which Yasin Malik was the leading active member.
Ganjoo had sentenced JKLF founder Mohammad Maqbool Bhat to death in the 1960s in a case related to the murder of police officer Amar Chand. He was shot dead by militants in November 1989 and was among the prominent Kashmiri Pandits to be targeted.
The State Investigation Agency in Jammu and Kashmir has issued a statement urging people to share information on the murder of Justice Ganjoo so that the agency can build a strong case against the JKLF terrorists.
The identity of all such persons shall be kept secret and protected, besides all useful and relevant information shall be suitably rewarded, added the statement.
The public has been asked to contact on 8899004976 or on email sspsia-kmr@jkpolice.gov.in for having any information related to this murder case.
Reacting to the development, former J&K deputy CM Kavinder Gupta said that he appreciates the move.
“It is good that he (Neelkanth Ganjoo) will get justice…The BJP govt had already said that such things should be investigated…This was a conspiracy…The people should cooperate in this so that the conspiracy can be exposed…I appreciate the move…,” said Gupta
#WATCH | After the State Investigation Agency (SIA) in Jammu and Kashmir sought a fresh probe into the 1989 murder of retired judge Neelkanth Ganjoo, former J&K deputy CM Kavinder Gupta says, "It is good that he (Neelkanth Ganjoo) will get justice…The BJP govt had already said… pic.twitter.com/vpH89ovNf8
— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2023
Kashmiri Pandits have been seeking probe into the murders since the early 90s.
With inputs from agencies
