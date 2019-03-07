AFCAT result 2019: Indian Air Force announces results of admission test; check and download results at afcat.cdac.in

Indian Air Force has announced the result for the IAF AFCAT 2019. Candidates that have appeared for the Air Force Common Admission Online Test (AFCAT), 2019, can check and download their results on the official website, afcat.cdac.in.

The exam that was conducted across several test centres in the country on 16 and 17 February of this year was postponed in Jammu and Kashmir due to the unrest and curfew there.

Although the results are out, candidates will have to wait for the cut-off list as it will be released after the exam is conducted at Jammu according to the official notification.

Follow the steps below to check your results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AFCAT- afcat.cdac.in.

Step 2: Click on "AFCAT 01/2019" on the homepage under the "candidate login" section.

Step 3: It will redirect you to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your registration number to log-in and click submit.

Step 5: Result will appear your screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print-out of the same.

Candidates who have successfully cleared the entrance exam will appear for the physical as well as the medical test. Selected candidates will be then recruited at the group A gazetted officer in flying and ground duty branches.

The Air Force Selection Board is also expected to declare the details regarding date and venue for the rest of the selection procedure on their official website shortly.

AFCAT is a competitive exam for candidates who wish to join the Indian Air Force.

