Aero India Show 2019: How to watch, book tickets and what is at display at the biggest aviation exhibition in Bengaluru

The four-day long Aero India Show 2019 begins on Wednesday in Bengaluru. The mega air aviation and air defence exhibition, which started in 1996, will see participation by 28 companies this year, along with strong support from the United States of America (US) which is sending a bevvy of its fighter aircraft to the event.

In 2017, there were over 60,000 business visitors with more than 1,00,000 general visitors, who attended the Aero India programme. Whereas this year, the Defence Exhibition Organisation, Ministry of Defence and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is hosting the event at Yelahanka Air Force station in North Bengaluru. Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and several other ministers and top rank personnel will be present to experience the event on 20 February and the tagline of this year's edition is: 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities'.

Tickets prices

For Indian visitors, the ticket is priced at Rs 600 per day, while for foreigners it is $25. For children under five, the entry is free. There will be a Rs 1,800 denomination ticket for general visitors and $35 overseas nationals. This pass gives access to the exhibition area from 23 to 24 February in addition to access to the static display and flying display zones.

Timings of the show

The general visitors will have no entry on first two days (i.e. 20 and 21 February) and will be allowed to enter the venue in the afternoon and enjoy aerial display only after 2.00 pm.

From 22-24 February, the gates will be opened for the general public in the morning at 9.30 am. The visitors can enjoy the two sessions of flying display, from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm, as the event will close for the day at 5.30 pm.

Where and how to buy tickets

The tickets can be booked on the BookMyShow app on a mobile phone or on the Aero India official website www.aeroindia.gov.in. Only one ticket can be bought per account. The foreign nationals can buy the tickets on the Aero India website only.

Once you register, you get a confirmation mail. This can be shown at the counter at Yelahanka airbase (where the show is being held) to get the ticket. You need to carry your photo ID proof to get a pass.

What is at display

In total, there will be 57 aircraft on display. And there will be flying aerobatic displays on all four days by world's top aerobatics teams including the Helicopter Dhruv-powered Sarang Team of Indian Air Force, the Sukhoi Su-30MKI (cobra manoeuvre), the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) and US air force's Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornet. Dassault Aviation will also be showing off the Rafale fighter jet both in a flying sortie and static display.

Further, the show will also have a display of Indian-made helicopters, fighter jets, drones, transport carriers (Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, Boeing C-17 Globemaster III), and even private jets such as Embraer SA for business enterprise owners.

The Aero India 2019 will also host Drone Olympics for start-ups and young adults on Day 2 (21 February) in the afternoon, for the first time ever.

