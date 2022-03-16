Aerial ropeway project Dharamshala Skyway completed, travel to McLeodganj in 5 minutes

This 1.8-kilometre-long ropeway has reduced the travel time from Dharamshala to McLeodganj from 45 minutes to 5 minutes

In hilly areas, whether driving or walking up, both methods of mobility have some drawbacks. Riding a vehicle up a hill necessitates a high level of awareness and attention since the roads are narrower than those in plains. Walking, on the other hand, can be physically demanding. However, both have one thing in common - they take time. What if you could travel through the sky while sitting in a cabin and save time?

It may interest you to know that an aerial ropeway project known as the Dharamshala Skyway in Himachal has been completed, making it easier for tourists to travel from Dharamshala to McLeodganj. This 1.8-kilometre-long ropeway has reduced the travel time from Dharamshala to McLeodganj from 45 minutes to 5 minutes.

On Tuesday, the Tata Group shared the good news in a video of its aerial ropeway on Instagram.

On the road between Dharamshala and McLeodganj during the peak tourist season, traffic congestion are usual. However, now that the ropeway is operational, the distance will be reduced by 9 kilometres and travel time would be reduced by 40%. The ropeway's construction has indeed met its goal of providing a solution to the growing traffic on the road that connects the two locations.

According to reports, this ropeway can transport 100 people in one direction in one hour. The 207-crore project includes ten towers and two stations. The ropeway's top station is located in front of the Dalai Lama Temple in McLeod Ganj. Additionally, it is built with monocable detachable gondola technology. While one-way travel costs Rs 300, two-way travel costs Rs 500.

The ropeway was inaugurated on January 19, 2022 by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.