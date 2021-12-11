AE Civil Exam 2021: APSC releases admit cards for screening test; exam to be held on 17 Dec

As per the latest update, the Commission will conduct the AE Civil exam 2021 on 17 December (Friday). The exam will be held from 10.00 am to 12 pm for the subject General Studies and Civil Engineering.

The hall tickets for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) screening test has been put out by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). Candidates who have registered themselves for the post, which is in the Directorate of Sericulture under Handloom Textiles and Sericulture Department, can download their admit card by visiting the official website at http://apsc.nic.in/

To access the hall ticket, applicants are requested to use their application ID/roll number and date of birth on the registered website. As per the latest update, the Commission will conduct the AE Civil exam 2021 on 17 December (Friday). The exam will be held from 10.00 am to 12 pm for the subject General Studies and Civil Engineering.

Steps to download admit card for APSC AE (Civil) exam 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website at http://apsc.nic.in/

Step 2: Go to the “Call Letters or Admit Cards” section, which is available on the homepage

Step 3: Search and click on the link of APSC AE screening test hall ticket

Step 4: As a new page opens, submit all your details correctly

Step 5: After providing all details, the APSC AE admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Kindly, download and keep a printout of the same

Those who are interested can find the APSC AE Civil examination notice here: http://apsc.nic.in/notif_2021/Notif_AE(C)_Handloom_01_2020_01122021.pdf

Through this recruitment drive, APSC will fill one vacancy for an eligible candidate of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in the Directorate of Sericulture under Handloom Textiles and Sericulture Department. However, online applications for the specific post began in March and April last year.

Furthermore, the selection procedure will be notified in due course of time by issuing a corrigendum/addendum, if required.

Meanwhile, APSC will choose the provision for selection concerning any post or posts or service or services considering the status and grade for the advertised post. Also, the name of the candidate whose application is valid or rejected will be made available on the Commission’s website.