AD/SO/SSA recruitment exam 2021: UPSC releases results at upsc.gov.in; check direct link here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the examinations for Statistical Officer (SO), Assistant Director (AD), and Senior Scientific Assistant (SSA) posts. These written recruitment examinations were conducted on 19 September. Candidates, who had appeared for the exams, can now access their scores by visiting the official website at https://upsc.gov.in/.

This year, a total of 38 candidates have been shortlisted in the recruitment exam for the posts of Senior Scientific Assistant (Mechanical), Ministry of Defence. A total of 89 students have qualified the Assistant Director of Census Operation (Technical) exam and 127 have cleared the Statistical Officer (Planning - Statistics), GNCTD, as per the official notification.

“The commission conducted a recruitment test on 19.09.2021. On the basis of recruitment test, the commission have shortlisted candidates bearing the following roll nos. “provisionally’. Only such candidates who satisfy/fulfill all the eligibility conditions as per advertisement shall be called for interview,” the result notice by UPSC stated.

Simple steps on how to download the results:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://upsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the AD/SO/SSA result link that is available on the homepage

Step 3: Within a few seconds, the results will appear on the screen

Step 4: Kindly, check the respective results properly and download the page

Step 5: Finally, keep a print of the same for future use or reference

Direct link to Assistant Director of Census Operation (Technical) result: https://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/WR-RT-25-AstDirCnsOprnTech-engl-251021.pdf

Direct link to Senior Scientific Assistant (Mechanical) result: https://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/WR-RT-10-SrScntfcAsst-Mech-engl-251021.pdf

Direct link to Statistical Officer (Planning - Statistics) result: https://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/WR-RT-35-StatOFcrPlngSttcsGNCTD-engl-251021.pdf

The shortlisted students will now have to appear for the interview round. Furthermore, the marks of the qualified candidates will be released on the commission’s website within a span of 30 days from the date of publication of the final results.

